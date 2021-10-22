Dinesh Karthik Funny Take on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh IPL Team Jersey

It is known that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature ten teams in the 2022 season. The IPL's governing body had requested bids for the rights to two new teams for the upcoming season.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may bid for a new franchise in the league. Dinesh Karthik, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, responded to rumours that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may bid for a new franchise in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Karthik took to his official Twitter account to respond to a post claiming that Bollywood's power couple is in talks to buy a new IPL team. Karthik, in a dig at Ranveer Singh's fashion sense, stated that the new team's jerseys will be interesting.

The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team 😜 https://t.co/mH4tatYM9T — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 22, 2021

"The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team," tweeted Dinesh Karthik. Even netizens are trolling Ranveer Singh and imagining how the team jerseys will be. Here are the tweets.