Dilip Vengsarkar Wants This Young Cricketer To Play in Ind vs Sa Series

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar wants the BCCI selectors to include opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad in the team for the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa.

"You must choose a man in good form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is time for the selectors to take him up right away and give him a chance. He can also bat at No. 3. He must be included in the team; he is not 18 or 19. He's now 24 years old. It's pointless to choose him when he will be 28, " said Dilip Vengsarkar.

The India tour of South Africa will begin on December 26 and will include three Tests and ODIs. The squad will be led by new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma in ODIs, while Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side in Tests.

Gaikwad has been in great form after amassing 635 runs and earning the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has had three centuries in a row for Maharashtra. Previously, he had hit 124 off 129 balls against Kerala, after runs of 154* against Chhattisgarh and 136 against Madhya Pradesh.