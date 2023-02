KCC 2023: Chris Gayle is competing in the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023. The Universal Boss frequently entertains the crowd with his batting or dance moves. He did the same thing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In a viral video Chris Gayle was seen dancing on the Chuttu Chuttu song.

In the second match of the KCC 2023 between Hoysala Eagles and Wodeyar Charges, Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 59 off 23 balls.