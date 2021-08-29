Did You Know These Rajasthan Royals Players' Alternate Careers?

We are all aware of how much hard work cricketers do to win the game. Their passion for the game shows how much they love cricket. If they win the game, they receive appreciation from around the globe. At the same time, they face criticism if they lose. Now, we are not here to discuss cricket, but an interesting topic that is what if Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and others were not cricketers.

For this, the Rajasthan Royals posted a heap of photos on Instagram saying "Bringing a parallel universe, without cricket, to life"

The youngest player and the skipper, Sanju Samson, would probably surf post-retirement. In the Indian Premier League 2021 auction, the Rajasthan Royals paid a whopping Rs 16.25 crore for Chris Morris. Many in the cricketing community were surprised by the South African's record-breaking fee. If not in cricket, he would be a professional golf player.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal would have joined the military or police if not in cricket. There are other players who might become doctors, astronauts and hockey players.

Coming to cricket, the Rajasthan Royals are in fifth place in the IPL points table. IPL 2021 phase 2 will start in September. The first match is between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

