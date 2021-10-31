Did MS Dhoni's T20 World Cup Experience Help India?

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup. After MS Dhoni became the mentor, millions of people, including Virat Kohli and former cricketers, thought that MS Dhoni's experience would help team India in its WC race.

It is known that Virat Kohli also accepted MS Dhoni as the mentor, because before stepping down from the T20 captaincy, Kohli wants to win the ICC title.

A few pictures of MS Dhoni have gone viral too where he is seen sharing his skills and experience with the players. But is this helping team India?

If we look at the two matches that India has played so far in the T20 World Cup, India has lost two matches and landed itself in a tough situation. It would be a herculean task for the Men in Blue to enter the semi-finals.

In their debut World Cup match against arch-rival Pakistan, Virat Kohli's captaincy innings helped India register a good score. Without losing a wicket, Pakistan's openers finished the game and broke the record of India's consecutive wins against Pakistan. The most disappointing thing about that match was that no Indian bowler got a wicket.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021: India Loses to New Zealand Too

The second match against New Zealand seems like the quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup. The Indian batsmen put on a poor batting display and set a low-score target for the Kiwis.

Earlier, there was news that MS Dhoni, as a mentor, would give suggestions to the bowlers because he knows how to use the bowlers according to the pitches. But in the first match, even the world-class bowlers did not take any wickets.

On the other hand, the Indian side put on a poor show in Dubai and made its chances of reaching the semi-finals slim. India's entry into the semi-finals will depend on New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Let's see if MS Dhoni will roll up his sleeves and get down to business at least now.