Did Mathew Wade Catch Drop Prove Costly For Pakistan in T20 World Cup Semis?

Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali suffered against Australia in Thursday's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal loss in Dubai (November 11). Hasan, who gave 44 runs in four overs, lost a critical catch in the 19th over of the innings, dropping an easy opportunity on Matthew Wade's boundary.

Australia went on to win the semi-finals, with Wade hitting the following three deliveries off Shaheen Shah Afridi for six runs after being dropped, easing his team to a five-wicket triumph with one over to spare.

Trolls on social media viciously criticised Hasan for the game-changing drops. Netizens trolled the player, who is married to Indian lady Samiya Arzoo, on social media.

"If the catch had been taken, the situation would have been different, but it's part of the game," Babar said to reporters after the match