Did Cricketers, Bollywood Celebrities Give Expensive Gifts to KL Rahul-Athiya?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in the presence of close friends and family on January 23. The couple looks gorgeous in their wedding outfits. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's marriage was this year's grand wedding and their wedding pictures are widely surfaced on social media.

Soon after the marriage, there were reports that cricketers, Bollywood celebrities, and Athiya Shetty's family gave cars and houses to the newlywed. As per earlier reports, Virat Kohli gave Rs 2.17 crore BMW Car while MS Dhoni gifted INR 80 lakh 'Kawasaki Ninja bike to KL Rahul. Salman Khan gifted them an AUDI worth 1.6 crores, while Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor gifted Athiya a watch and a bracelet valued at Rs 30 lakhs and 1.5 crores, respectively. Athiya Shetty's parents, Sunil Shetty, and his wife, Mana Shetty, have given their daughter and son-in-law a luxury Mumbai bungalow worth Rs 50 crore.

However, Sunil Shetty's family denied the reports of cricketers and actors presenting luxury gifts to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

Also Read: Love Today Heroine In Dhoni's First Movie Let's Get Married