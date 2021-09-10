Dhoni's Appointment as T20 WC Squad Mentor Violation of Conflict of Interest Clause?

The BCCI's apex council received a complaint on Thursday against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's appointment as the Indian team's mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the Lodha Committee reforms' conflict of interest clause.

Sanjeev Gupta, a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association who has previously filed a series of Conflict of Interest complaints against players and administrators, has written to the apex council members, claiming that Dhoni's appointment violates the Conflict of Interest clause, which states that one person cannot hold two positions.

Based on sources, Gupta has written to members of the apex council, including Sourav (Ganguly) and Jay (Shah). He cited clause 38 (4) of the BCCI constitution, which states that no one person can hold two separate positions. The Apex Council will need to consult with its legal team to determine the implications.

It is understood that Dhoni's role as a player in one team and a mentor in another raises issues that require clarification.

Secretary Jay Shah named Dhoni as WT20 mentor on the sidelines of the squad announcement on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman led India to two world titles, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, making him one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history.

Dhoni is currently with his IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings, preparing for the league's resumption on September 19 in the UAE.