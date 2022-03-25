Is Dhoni Retiring From IPL?

Former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that IPL 2022 will be the last season for MS Dhoni, who has stepped down from the captaincy and handed over to Ravindra Jadeja.

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his thoughts on Dhoni's IPL career.

Earlier this year, I'm sure he didn't want the franchise to retain him because spending cash to keep him would not have made the team stronger, as he might not be there next season. This is why he wanted Jadeja to be the first retained player, since he may go if he is not paid INR 16 crore, "Chopra added.

Dhoni, as a player, would not interfere with Jadeja's decision-making unless he was asked for assistance.

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League for over 200 matches and has a winning rate of around 60%.

Under his captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Aside from that, CSK finished as runners-up five times, including the first IPL season in 2008.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings will open the first match of the IPL 2022 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.