Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He took to his Instagram and shared a video with a caption, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." After Dhoni's fans, celebs and political leaders reacted to the news. They took to social media to express their opinions on Captain Cool's decision.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to the Indian cricket and expressed hope that he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come.

Amit Shah took to his micro-blogging site and tweeted as, "I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India's favour. Under his captaincy, India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats."

He further tweeted, "MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!"

Here are the tweets made by other political leaders.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Stumping has left a legendary ‘Stamp’ on Indian cricket and a legacy that will inspire generations of cricketers. “Captain Cool” will forever be “Not Out” in the hearts of Indians and cricket lovers around the world. All the best."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on his micro-blogging site as, ”My Best wishes to MS Dhoni as he calls it a day. Captain cool, as he is rightly called, has made us proud on umpteen occasions. Apart from his brilliant cricketing skills, his composure, self belief and excellent decision making under pressure is what makes him a legend.”

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted, “I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote,” The only captain in the world who made India number-1 in every format of cricket. Thank you Captain for giving us Indians countless opportunities to be proud. Your success on the cricket field will always be inspiring for the youth.”