Mahendra Singh Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket. On Saturday, he took to his Instagram and announced his retirement from international cricket. After the news hit the Internet, tributes started pouring in from fans, cricketers, celebs and politicians. Sakshi Singh Dhoni also wrote an emotional note on her Instagram.

She shared a photo of Dhoni and captioned it as, "You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!" She further added that, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Here is the post.

Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh in an ODI at Chittagong in December 2004. MS Dhoni's calm approach to high pressure situations is one of the best qualitites in him and he is termed as captain cool. He has many records in his career. He is the only captain to win three ICC titles. Dhoni as captain led Indian team in 322 internationals which is a world record. He is the only captain to have led more than 50 international matches in each of the three formats of the game.