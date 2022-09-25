Dhoni Live Not About Retirement But Oreo Biscuits Launch, Memes Flood Twitter

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni dropped the news that he will make a big announcement. Fans predicted Thala Dhoni will announce his retirement. However, supporters may now breathe a sigh of relief because it was only a marketing ploy. Dhoni marked the introduction of Oreo's new BringBack2011 campaign.

"Oreo launched in India for the first time in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011 and now in this year in 2022 T20 World Cup and Oreo launched in India once again, So you understand the connection," said MS Dhoni

Dhoni, as predicted, confused everyone. It was the launch of Oreo cookies in India. Yes, this was about the live!

Here are the funny memes after the live session

Y'all thought M.S. Dhoni was going to comeback but ended up knowing about Oreo cookies.... I feel you... #MSDhoni — Aaron Samuel (@_aaronsamuel_) September 25, 2022

