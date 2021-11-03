Dhoni Does Not Want to Play For CSK Anymore, Deets Inside

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who won the fourth title this year, has stated that he does not want to be retained by the club, said CSK owner N Srinivasan. The reason given by Dhoni is that the amount of money invested by all eight teams to keep the top choice player, as per BCCI guidelines.

"MS Dhoni is a good person. He wants to come out of the retention policy because he doesn't want CSK to lose a lot of money while keeping him - that is why he offers various answers to everyone, "Srinivasan added.

According to the IPL retention guidelines, a franchise may retain up to four players and must pay Rs 16 crore for the first, Rs 12 crore for the second, Rs 8 crore for the third, and Rs 6 crore for the fourth. When the number of retained players is reduced, the cost changes.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021: Key Players To Watch Out For In India Vs Afghanistan Match

So, if CSK decides to keep four players, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore to keep Dhoni, who should be their first retained player.

However, Dhoni believes he should not be kept since it will save the franchise a lot of money.

The wage structure for each franchise in the next mega auctions would be Rs 90 crore, a Rs 5 crore rise from the previous year. If a club keeps four players, it would have already spent Rs 42 crore, and Dhoni, according to Srinivasan.

The players can be retained by the eight teams between November 1 and November 30.