Dhanashree Removes Chahal Surname From Instagram Handle

Aug 18, 2022, 15:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have been trending for all the wrong reasons. If social media is to be believed, not everything between young couples is perfect. The India spinner married the choreographer, Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. They have since become one of the most popular couples in the country.

Here's where the rumor started:

Recently, Chahal shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, after Dhanashree changed her surname on Instagram. She dropped the surname 'Chahal' from her Insta bio, which now simply reads 'Dhanashree Verma'

On Wednesday, August 17, Chahal posted an Instagram story with the caption, "New Life Loading....'

A section of the couple's fans said that the couple is going to welcome a child and Some felt that all might not be well between the couple.

Here are the tweets:

Also Read: Meet Hyderabad Girl Muriki Pulakita Hasvi Who Scaled Europe's Highest Mountain Elbrus in 24 Hrs


Read More:

Tags: 
Chahal
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top