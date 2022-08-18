Dhanashree Removes Chahal Surname From Instagram Handle

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have been trending for all the wrong reasons. If social media is to be believed, not everything between young couples is perfect. The India spinner married the choreographer, Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. They have since become one of the most popular couples in the country.

Here's where the rumor started:

Recently, Chahal shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, after Dhanashree changed her surname on Instagram. She dropped the surname 'Chahal' from her Insta bio, which now simply reads 'Dhanashree Verma'

On Wednesday, August 17, Chahal posted an Instagram story with the caption, "New Life Loading....'

A section of the couple's fans said that the couple is going to welcome a child and Some felt that all might not be well between the couple.

Here are the tweets:

This Chahal - Dhanashree gossip is just disgusting. Speculating divorce based on Insta stories ffs ! Modiji should really do something about the rising unemployment in this country. — Sanket (@sankulyaa) August 18, 2022

If chahal dhanashree relationship actually ends like the way people are speculating, he will be one of those elites jinka arranged marriage me kata hai bhai 😭😭😭 — Vicky (@Tendulkrar) August 18, 2022

When Chahal put up a insta story as " New life loading" , I thought Dhanashree is pregnant. Now there's talk of them getting divorced — Yuvraj (@yuvraj2511) August 18, 2022

#Dhanashree I don't know why people are highly interested in some celebrity life there connection thier lifestyle what will they gain from it either from their marriage or divorce live and let live👍🏻 — AproudHindu_exsecular (@Anand98385588) August 18, 2022

Just on the basis of some random Instagram changes,people are busy speculating divorce rumours of #Dhanashree and #YuzvendraChahal 🤦🤦🤦 Like seriously guyzzzzz 🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/WZ6imCcMKZ — Prerna Mishra (@prernamishra_) August 18, 2022