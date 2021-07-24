Delighted to See India Off The Mark in Tokyo Olympics: AP CM YS Jagan

India was off to a good start at the Tokyo Olympics this year as we have our first medalist. Mirabai Chanu, India's star weightlifter, made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the women's 49kg category on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Chanu was able to lift the 84 and 87 kilograms successfully, but she failed with the 89 kilograms. Her Chinese opponent HOU Zhihu lifted 94 kilograms and won the gold medal. It was an Olympic record for her. But Chanu was able to match her personal record.

Her win gives a good start to India at the Olympics. Everyone congratulated her on her silver medal. Even Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was all praises for the weightlifter. “A magnificent feat! Absolutely delighted to see India off the mark in #Olympics #Tokyo2020. Hearty congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal in 49 kgs women's weight lifting category #MirabaiChanu,” wrote the CM.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mirabai Chanu and her performance at the Tokyo 2020. “Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020”, wrote the PM in a tweet.

Apart from Mirabai Chanu, India has another moment to be excited about as India’s star archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women's individual ranking round and has qualified for the first-round encounter in the main event.