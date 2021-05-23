Delhi Police Arrest Wrestler Sushil Kumar Near Jalandhar

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medalist for India, was arrested this morning in Delhi on suspicion of murdering a fellow wrestler. According to Delhi police, he has been evading arrest for nearly 20 days.

According to police, Sushil Kumar was arrested along with a co-accused from Mundka in northwest Delhi. Police issued a lookout notice for Sushil Kumar for his alleged role in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at a Delhi stadium. Earlier, Delhi police announced a reward of Rs 50k for giving information about Sushil Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, Sushil Kumar and Ajay were arrested in the Mundka area of Delhi by a Special Cell team headed by Inspector Shivkumar and Inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Rana, 23, and his two friends on May 4 in Chhatrasal Stadium said police. The three had admitted to the hospital and Sagar Rana died due to injuries.