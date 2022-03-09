This Delhi Capitals Player is Likely To Miss IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals' (DC) fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, will most likely miss the IPL 2022 due to injury. Nortje was one of four players retained by DC. The Proteas pacer was a star bowler for the Capitals over the previous two seasons, taking 34 wickets in 24 IPL matches.

However, if Anrich Nortje does not make it in time for the IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals are set to suffer a major blow. He's been dealing with a hip issue, which has kept him out of the series against India. Nortje has also been left out of the South African team for the three-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh.

"It's likely that Nortje won't be able to attend the IPL." He hasn't bowled in a while since November. We have no idea when he will return. It's been a long night. The medical staff will make a decision on whether he will be approved for the IPL, Mpitsang told ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Women's World Cup 2022 IND vs NZ: Match Date, India Streaming Time And Preview

"He is now under examination. Three different orthopedic doctors examined him. Nortje is having difficulty loading and is performing the majority of the rehab labor. He is ineligible for the Bangladesh series. We don't know anything about the IPL, "he explained.