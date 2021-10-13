Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan Set To Join Indian Team As Net Bowler For T20 World Cup 2021

Avesh Khan, a fast bowler for the Delhi Capitals, has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in this year's Indian Premier League.

The 24-year-old is playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has contributed significantly with the ball, taking crucial wickets in game-changing situations.

Avesh Khan is set to join India's team as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup in 2021. He is also the second fast bowler, following Umran Malik of Kashmir, who has been asked to stay in the UAE to join the Indian team.

"The national selection committee has decided to include Avesh in the team as well."As of now, he will be a net bowler, but if team management believes he can be upgraded, he can be in the squad," a BCCI source said.

In 2014, he made his first-class debut. In 2016, he represented India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.