Delhi Capital Players Take Break From IPL for Beach Volleyball

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have shared photos of its players having fun on a day off, participating in games such as beach volleyball and stand-up paddling.

DC is presently on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller in their last match.

On Wednesday, the team shared photos of its players having fun and playing games during their off-day.

"Off-Day Goals be like Beach Volleyball, Stand-Up Paddling & Unlimited Fun, Snapshots from a memorable outing for our DC stars," DC wrote on Twitter.

Off-Day Goals be like 👉🏼 Beach Volleyball, Stand-Up Paddling & Unlimited Fun 🏄🏐



📸 | Snapshots from a memorable outing for our DC stars 🏖️#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/YFbx9ESadL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2021

Also Read: Cricket Fans Can't Watch India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live, Here's Why!

While Delhi has qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, the team still has one league match left. They will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Saturday.