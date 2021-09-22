Deepika Padukone in PV Sindhu Biopic

Deepika Padukone has posted a new Instagram post with badminton sensation PV Sindhu. Deepika and Sindhu appeared to be playing a game together at an indoor badminton stadium.

Deepika Padukone added photos and videos of them and captioned it as "Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1." In one of those pictures, PV Sindhu was shown something on her mobile, and Deepika Padukone laughed heartfully.

Fans reacted to this post and commented that it looks like a biopic will be made. Is there any biopic on the way another user wrote? It is a biopic alert, wrote another user.

Also Read: IPL 2021:Sunrisers Hyderabad T Natarajan Tests Positive, 6 Players Isolated, But Match Will Go Ahead

Deepika and Sindhu have been seen together several times recently. PV Sindhu uploaded a photo with Deepika and Ranveer. "The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had," P Sindhu captioned. As soon as Sindhu posted the picture, it got four lakh likes.