Deepak Chahar's Public Love Proposal to Girlfriend After IPL Match Match CSK Vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar had an off day on the ground. He gave 48 runs in four overs, but he ensured he ended the day with a smile on his face and cricket fans.

Deepak Chahar went to the stands where players' families sit to watch the game after CSK lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first game of the day. He proposed to his girlfriend there, sitting on one knee with a ring in his right hand, and the proposal was captured by cameras on the ground, broadcasting it live to the world.

Friends who were sitting nearby congratulated the couple after his girlfriend said yes. The love birds were seen hugging each other.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started digging about Deepak Chahar's girlfriend, and here is the information about her.

Deepak Chahar's girlfriend's name is Jaya Bhardwaj. She is from Delhi and works for a corporate firm. Jaya is the sister of Siddharth Bhardwaj, who is a Bigg Boss 5 contestant, Splitsvilla 2 contestant, and an actor.

Jaya and Deepak have known each other for a long time, and reports of them dating have been circulating for the past two months. Jaya Bhardwaj also travelled with the CSK team to the UAE to cheer on the cricketers during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.