Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IPL 2022, Might Get Rs 14 Crore: Check How

Chennai Super Kings player Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2022 due to an injury. During the auction, CSK bought Deepak Chahar for a whopping INR 14 crore.

Unfortunately, Chahar sustained an injury during a home T20I against the West Indies, necessitating treatment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While recovering from that injury, he had a back ailment that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has said to Cricbuzz that the bowling all-rounder would receive his IPL 2022 money despite not appearing in a single game this season. At the same time, the official stated that the CSK player will recover most, if not all, of his INR 14 crore income.

"The BCCI has insured all of the players' IPL contracts and has also paid the fee. Deepak Chahar would collect the majority, if not the full Rs 14 crore, through insurance, "a BCCI official stated.

Deepak Chahar will be out for at least three months as a result of his injury. Earlier, there were rumors that the severity of the injury might keep him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to take place in Australia in October-November.