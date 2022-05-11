Deaflympics 2022:Telugu Athletes Guarantee Bronze Medal for India In Tennis Mixed Double

In the ongoing Deaflympics 2022, Indian athletes are excelling in their talent and making India proud on the international stage. In the Tennis mixed doubles, Sheikh Jafreen (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhavani Kedia (Telangana) reached the semifinals and secured at least a bronze medal.

Sheikh Jafreen-Prithvi Shekhar defeated Totem-Emir 6–1, 6–1 in the quarterfinals. While Dhananjay and Bhavani get walkover and entered the semi-finals

India has won six medals at the Deaflympics 2022 so far. This includes four golds and two bronze

Also Read: Cyprus International Athletics Meet 2022: Andhra Pradesh Girl Breaks National Record in 100M Hurdle