Deaflympics 2022: Golfer Diksha Dagar Wins Gold

Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar defeated American Ashlyn Grace by 5-4 in the final match and earned the gold medal in the ongoing Deaflympics. Diksha is currently the only golfer with two Deaflympic medals - a silver in Samsun, Turkey in 2017, and a gold in 2022.

Diksha also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the last minute, making her the first golfer to compete in both the Deaflympics and the Olympic Games.

She won many times on the Hero Women's Pro Circuit in India while still an amateur. Diksha has a hearing problem and has been wearing hearing aids since she was six years old.

So far in the Deaflympics India has won 10 medals including seven gold and three silver

