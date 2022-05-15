Deaflympics 2022: Andhra Pradesh's Sheikh Jafreen Wins Bronze Medal In Tennis Mixed Doubles

Tennis player Sheikh Jafreen of Andhra Pradesh wins bronze at the Deaflympics. Jafreen and Prithvi Shekhar won the mixed doubles by defeating Telangana's Bhavani Kedia and India's Dhananjay Dubey 6–1, 6–2.

In the semi-finals, Czech Republic's Blaskikova-Smedek defeated Jafreen-Prithvi 7–5, 5–7, 2–6, and Bhavani-Dhananjay defeated the Chinese Taipei's Wen Lin-Wei Wang 6–0, 6–1.

So far, India has won 13 medals at the Deaflympics. This includes seven gold, one silver, and five bronze.

Check out the results from Day-13 of Brazil #Deaflympics2021 for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳



India won 2️⃣ 🥉 taking the medal tally to 1️⃣3️⃣ medals 😃



Join us in cheering them on with our wishes with #JeetKaJazba in comments below #ShareWithSAI pic.twitter.com/MXgw0hfMzg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 14, 2022

