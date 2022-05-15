Deaflympics 2022: Andhra Pradesh's Sheikh Jafreen Wins Bronze Medal In Tennis Mixed Doubles

May 15, 2022, 11:21 IST
Tennis player Sheikh Jafreen of Andhra Pradesh wins bronze at the Deaflympics. Jafreen and Prithvi Shekhar won the mixed doubles by defeating Telangana's Bhavani Kedia and India's Dhananjay Dubey 6–1, 6–2.

In the semi-finals, Czech Republic's Blaskikova-Smedek defeated Jafreen-Prithvi 7–5, 5–7, 2–6, and Bhavani-Dhananjay defeated the Chinese Taipei's Wen Lin-Wei Wang 6–0, 6–1.

So far, India has won 13 medals at the Deaflympics. This includes seven gold, one silver, and five bronze.

