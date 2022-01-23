Deadly Pair Opts Out Of IPL, Fans Say End Of Era

Two renowned players who were well-known across the world said no to IPL 2022. From the start of the league, fans were thrilled and glued to the TV screens to watch their incredible shots. The two legendary batters had separate fans in India. They are none other than Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers.

Chris Gayle, Ab De Villiers, and Kohli were star players in the IPL. Currently, Gayle and AB De Villiers did not register for the IPL, and Kohli stepped down as the RCB captain. After RCB, Chris Gayle played for the Punjab Kings team, and fans loved him irrespective of the franchise.

It is known that Ab de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket, including the IPL. However, he said in an interview that he had a role to play in the RCB team and that people thought Ab De Villiers might return to the IPL.

On the other hand, Gayle, also known as Universe Boss, has not registered his name for the IPL 2022 auction. However, there is no specific information, but it should be noted that Gayle has previously expressed a desire to bid farewell to his international career in front of his home audience, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expressed a desire to bid him farewell against Ireland in January 2022.

However, he was not selected for the England and Ireland series, and CWI did not acknowledge him until much later.

After knowing their favourite players were playing in the IPL, the fans were upset. Here are their reactions.

@henrygayle and @ABdeVilliers17 were the only players that gave me a reason to watch IPL every season with same energy and same passion despite failure of RCB. Really IPL won't be the same without both ambassadors of t20 cricket. #Gayle #IPL #Abdivilliers #IPLAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/jtLvljs7J5 — Crickonia (@crickonia) January 22, 2022

Two pillers IPL or brothers of destruction for many teams. These two made IPL famous around the world. Sad that for the first time we will witness IPL without them.🙌🙌#Gayle #legend#IPL2022MegaAuction pic.twitter.com/w4Oo3KaIEF — Aryan sharma (@iAaryan_Sharma) January 22, 2022