Deadly Pair Opts Out Of IPL, Fans Say End Of Era

Jan 23, 2022, 16:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

Two renowned players who were well-known across the world said no to IPL 2022. From the start of the league, fans were thrilled and glued to the TV screens to watch their incredible shots. The two legendary batters had separate fans in India. They are none other than Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers.

Chris Gayle, Ab De Villiers, and Kohli were star players in the IPL. Currently, Gayle and AB De Villiers did not register for the IPL, and Kohli stepped down as the RCB captain. After RCB, Chris Gayle played for the Punjab Kings team, and fans loved him irrespective of the franchise.

It is known that Ab de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket, including the IPL. However, he said in an interview that he had a role to play in the RCB team and that people thought Ab De Villiers might return to the IPL.

On the other hand, Gayle, also known as Universe Boss, has not registered his name for the IPL 2022 auction. However, there is no specific information, but it should be noted that Gayle has previously expressed a desire to bid farewell to his international career in front of his home audience, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expressed a desire to bid him farewell against Ireland in January 2022.

However, he was not selected for the England and Ireland series, and CWI did not acknowledge him until much later. 

After knowing their favourite players were playing in the IPL, the fans were upset. Here are their reactions.

