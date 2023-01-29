DC Player Marcus Stoinis Shares Message For Rishabh Pant Ahead of BGT

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy is slated to begin on February 9 in Nagpur, and India's hero from the last edition, Rishabh Pant, will miss the series due to injuries sustained in a serious vehicle accident on December 30, 2022.

The cricketer is now being treated at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after undergoing various procedures. As previously reported, the southpaw might lose up to 18 months of cricket, ruling him out of the forthcoming ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis has sent an emotional message for the cricketer, wishing him a speedy recovery and stating that they would miss seeing Pant in the forthcoming series.

"One player clearly missed this season greatly and it is Rishabh Pant he is sadly not with the team. "I hope he recovers quickly and returns to the field," Stoinis remarked"

Despite the fact that Stonis is no longer a member of Australia's Test squad, he claimed that the team will the trophy this time.

"We don't want to lose the trophy this time. The squad never likes to lose, but this may be the third time in a row, and we don't want to give up this year. Our team is extremely powerful, and beating India at their home would be tough because of the spin courses."

Also Read: U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Know What Archana Devi's Mother Did To Watch The Game