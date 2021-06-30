David Warner Shares Morphed RRR Poster, Check Rashid Khan's Reply

David Warner hasn't been seen on the cricket field in a while. But the Australian opener never fails to surprise his fans. The sassy batsman, who is a keen social media user, has been uploading intriguing photos and videos to keep his fans engaged. Warner is also well-known for his fondness for the South Indian film industry.

Videos of the southpaw dancing to Telugu music and even enacting famous phrases abound on his Instagram profile. The 34-year-old uploaded a fan-made morphing poster of the much-anticipated Telugu film RRR in his most recent post on the photo-sharing website.

For those who are unaware, the filmmakers of RRR unveiled a new poster on Tuesday (June 29) featuring major actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the poster, the Telugu stars are seen riding on a motorbike.

A fan page morphed the image to include Warner and his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson. After seeing the message, the southpaw was amused and congratulated his fans for their shenanigans. "This material makes me realise how fortunate we are to have such wonderful supporters. Thank you for submitting your photos and videos. "So much love," Warner captioned the picture.

In a short time, the comment section was inundated with people praising the post. Rashid Khan, a teammate of Warner's at SRH, replied to the modified banner with a cheeky remark: "Helmet dudes." "You too, Rashid bhai," responded Warner.