David Warner Retiring? Here's What We Know

David Warner has again dropped hints about his retirement from international cricket. In his career, David Warner has already won the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup, as well as many matches with his aggressive batting, but he wants to round off his international career with the 2024 T20 World Cup victory in the United States and the West Indies.

However, the veteran Australian hitter confessed that selection is out of his control, but winning the 2024 T20 World Cup would be the cherry on top, implying that 2023–24 will be his final season.

"This will almost certainly be my final year of overseas work. I'm also targeting the 2024 T20 World Cup, so finishing in the Americas (North America and Caribbean Islands) would be a wonderful way to round it off, barring selection. I've signed for this year and next with the Sydney Thunder, and now it's my turn to contribute and give back. I now have the opportunity to do so... This will most likely be my final year of overseas work," said David Warner to Sky Sports

Also Read: Men in Blue Wish Indian Players Luck For Hockey World Cup 2023