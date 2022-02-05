David Warner Finally Breaks Silence on His True Feeling After Being Sacked by SRH

David Warner, Australia's opener, has revealed how he felt after the Sunrisers Hyderabad team sacked his captaincy.

"It struck me last year when I lost my leadership in the Indian Premier League. I figured I could go back to my old ways and check my statistics. I feel I was under no obligation to reply or do anything else in response to that post said on "The Brett Lee Podcast

" I did not feel forced to make any remarks following his dismissal because I had a fantastic record in the competition. Warner explained that he chose this strategy since he was already an established player in the tournament".

Also Read: BCCI Rules For All 10 Teams Ahead Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

It is known that during the first leg of the cash-rich league year, David Warner was sacked as the Hyderabad team's captain. It's worth noting that Warner struggled to keep his spot in the team's starting XI after that. The franchise, predictably, released the Australian ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.