David Warner, Ben Stokes to Lose Pay Over Skipping IPL Matches in UAE

The BCCI decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) to hold the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in the United Arab Emirates. Once the UAE government accepts the plan, the decision will be formalized. Foreign players have returned home as the IPL has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The ECB's managing director, Ashley Giles, has confirmed that the event in the UAE will not feature any centrally contracted players. Meanwhile, the situation is being examined by the boards of other countries.

A few players have yet to return to their respective nations. In the midst of all of this, the BCCI issued a statement that alarmed foreign players even more. A top BCCI official recently told the media that international players who opt out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 in the UAE will be compensated on a pro-rata basis.

David Warner, Ben Stokes, Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Johnny Bairstow, and Kyle Jamieson will be affected by this decision. Jamieson, a Kiwi cricketer, is unsure about his participation in the IPL 2021 and has stated that he would make a decision after the Test series is completed.

For example, Pat Cummins, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record INR 15.5 crore in 2020, would earn roughly Rs 7.75 crore if he doesn't make it to IPL 2021 Phase 2 in UAE.