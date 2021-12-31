David Warner is Back for Allu Arjun and How!

The Australian cricketer David Warner, a huge lover of Indian films, entertains his followers with reels and TikTok videos of various Telugu and Hindi songs and moments.

The cricketer recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a reel video in which he can be seen recreating Allu Arjun's iconic phrase dialogue "Pusha Pushpa Raj Nii Yevva Thaggede Le" from his latest action film, Pushpa: The Rise.

Warner's post was reposted and praised by the film's official Twitter account. Allu Arjun commented that "Warner … David Warner … Yevva…Thaggede Le.

Earlier, David Warner uploaded a morphing video. In the recently released song 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda' from the film Pushpa, the opener edits his face onto the face of South Indian star Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise, which also stars Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil, is among the most successful films of the year.

The film has earned 188 crores at the box office and is inching towards the 200-crore mark. The sequel of the hit film will go on floors in 2022.

