David Warner and Other Cricketers Extend Greetings on Vinayaka Chavithi 2022

Aug 31, 2022, 14:47 IST
Indians are in a festive mood to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi. Celebrities, politicians, and athletes conveyed their wishes to fellow Indians on an auspicious day. In this list, David Warner is also there.

Though David Warner is an Australian player, he never fails to surprise his Indian fans. Earlier, Warner also wished his Indian supporters a happy Independence Day. However, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the southpaw has conveyed greetings to his followers.

"To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates," Warner captioned his post

Indian cricketers also send wishes on Vinayaka Chavithi

Vinayaka Chavithi 2022
