David Warner and Other Cricketers Extend Greetings on Vinayaka Chavithi 2022

Indians are in a festive mood to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi. Celebrities, politicians, and athletes conveyed their wishes to fellow Indians on an auspicious day. In this list, David Warner is also there.

Though David Warner is an Australian player, he never fails to surprise his Indian fans. Earlier, Warner also wished his Indian supporters a happy Independence Day. However, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the southpaw has conveyed greetings to his followers.

"To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness! #friends #family #mates," Warner captioned his post

Indian cricketers also send wishes on Vinayaka Chavithi

A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TkNdI3NZDB — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 31, 2022

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. 🙏 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 31, 2022