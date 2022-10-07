Daryl Mitchell Out Of T20 Tri-Series, Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand dealt with a big blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 Tri-Series against Pakistan and Bangladesh in Christchurch due to an injury. The all-rounder was hit on the right hand while batting in the nets, and an X-ray revealed a fracture to his pinkie finger. With that injury, Daryl Mitchell's participation in the T20 World Cup 2022 remains doubtful.

Theo Kapakoulakis, the Tri-Series physio, stated Mitchell's hand had been cast and would need to be worn for at least two weeks.

Coach Gary Stead stated that more time was required to examine Mitchell's availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad scheduled to fly to Australia on October 15.

"Daryl has developed into an extremely valuable member of our T20 squad, and we will undoubtedly miss his all-round abilities and adaptability in the Tri-Series. With our first World Cup game in little over two weeks, we need to take some time to examine Daryl's rehabilitation schedule and his participation in the tournament," he continued.

