HYDERABAD: Darren Sammy, West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain said that he and Sri Lanka player Thisara Perera were racially abused while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He said that he and Thisara Perera were called "Kalu" which means a black person in English. He took to his Instagram story and wrote as, "I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry."

Sammy wrote in the next story as, "Oh so that’s what that meant when they called me and Thisara Perera Kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man… I’m more piss now.”

Sammy, a strong supporter of the anti-racism protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old man was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis by Chauvin who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

He wrote on his Twitter as, "For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see George Floyd, can you be part of the change by showing your support." Here is the tweet.

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Sammy tweeted to ICC and urged all other boards to speak against the social injustice that is going on. Here is the tweet.

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle wrote on his Instagram story."Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud." Look at the tweet made by Chris.