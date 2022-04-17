Danish Open: Who is Vedaanth Madhavan Who Won Silver Medal in Swimming For India?

At the Danish Open on Saturday, Indian swimmer and R Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, secured a silver medal. Vedaant won the medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event with a time of 15:57:86.

Earlier, Vedaant had won four silver and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships, in Bangalore. He also secured a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Championships.

Madhavan shared a video on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Vedaant Madhavan wins silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, Swimming Federation of India, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud."

Indian actors like Namratashirodkar, Shilpashetty, Shilpashirodkar, and many other actors and fans congratulated Vedaanth on his success.

