Dan Christian's Wife Bears The Brunt of RCB's IPL Exit

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in a last-over thriller to advance to Qualifier 2.

KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in the semifinals to get a place in the finals.

Chasing a low total of 139, the match at Sharjah Cricket Ground was thrilling until the final over on Monday night. While RCB did tighten their grip in the final overs, it was possibly Australian cricketer Dan Christian's over that proved costly for the Men in Red and shifted the momentum in KKR's favor.

Sunil Narine returned with exceptional figures of 4 for 21 (4 overs). Narine hit three sixes in Christian's over and gave 29 runs off the 1.4 overs.

The loss was devastating, especially for Kohli fans, who were waiting for a title. The fans did not support Christian on social media, but they attacked Christian's wife on her Instagram page.

Christian wrote: "Check out the comments section of my partner’s Instagram post. I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s a sport. However, please leave her out of it.

Furious after RCB's loss, they have started abusing Dan Christian's pregnant wife on insta.

