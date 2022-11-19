Dabang Daredevils Take Home National Amateur Golf League Title

Hyderabad:Dabang Daredevils of Lucknow took home the National Amateur Golf League title after beating defending champions Team Mysa 3-2 in a nail biting final at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here.

After getting ahead, the Lucknow team maintained a slight lead for most of the game before Mysa pulled back to level the match. The singles games went in the favour of Lucknow while the top two Fourball games were taken by Team Mysa. With the teams locked at two points each, it all came down to the anchor game, which was all-square till the 13th hole.

Yesterday’s playoff hero SidharthSagar then turned on the screw and made a few clutch putts to create momentum in his team’s favour and took three of the next 4 holes to seal the win and with it Dabang Daredevils’ first national title.

Rajneesh Sethi, Co-owner, Dabang Daredevils remarked on the occasion, “We came here with no expectations as we don’t even have a championship course like Boulder Hills back home. It was a team win in its truest sense as we gelled at the right moments and tried to play with a clutter free mind. Our approach paid off and this win is for Lucknow.”

In the bronze medal playoff, Golfers’ Guild scored a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Kolkata’s Nanofix. Nanofix looked on course to make up for yesterday’s disappointment with a strong start. But like in any match play event, once the momentum shifts, it is very difficult to arrest it especially on the back nine. That’s what happened and the team from Delhi NCR rallied to win two games on the 18th to close out a memorable win.

Today’s scores:

Final: Dabang Daredevils beat Team Mysa 3-2

Third place playoff: Golfers’ Guild beat Nanofix 3-2