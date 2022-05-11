Cyprus International Athletics Meet 2022: Andhra Pradesh Girl Breaks National Record in 100M Hurdle

Jyoti Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh won the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles for India at the Cyprus International Athletics Meet on Tuesday. She crossed the finish line in 13.23 seconds. Anuradha Biswal held the previous national record of 13.38 seconds since 2002.

This Cyprus International Meet is a category D World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event. Jyothi, who trains at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Center in Bhubaneswar under Joseph Hillier, ran 13.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month, but it was not counted as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, which was higher than the allowable +2.0 m/s.

