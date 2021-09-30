Cyberabad: 23 Arrested in Cricket Betting Racket

The Cyberabad Police Department busted several cricket betting rackets and arrested 23 people on Wednesday as part of a massive raid on gambling and betting.

The police recovered tabs, computers, television sets, and five cars worth Rs.2.21 crore. Along with that, police seized Rs.93 lakh, eight laptops, and 275 mobile phones.

Cyberabad Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra stated that the Cyberabad Police Special Operations Team has apprehended seven groups conducting cricket betting in Cyberabad after receiving a tip-off. The gangs were in charge of coordinating betting on the ongoing IPL matches. The raids were conducted in seven different locations in Shamshabad, Bachupally, Gachibowli, and Miyapur.

"The gangs were running the betting racket in a well-organized fashion, attracting bookies, sub-bookies, and customers. "The primary organisers are from Vijayawada, "he explained.

The organisers attracted individuals by promising instant money and organised cricket betting using mobile applications.

"The leader of the betting racket is Suresh alias Maha of Vijaywada, with the assistance of his colleagues Suresh, Chintha Venu, G Venkatesh, and others. "All of the main bookies are coordinating with sub bookies operating from various locations," the Commissioner stated, adding that the network was discovered to be operating throughout the nation as well as in the United Arab Emirates, notably Dubai.

According to the Commissioner, the police will write to Google to request that the betting apps be removed from the Play Store, as well as to banks to freeze some bank accounts.