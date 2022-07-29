CWG2022 INDW vs AUSW: Head to Head Records, Probable XI, Winner Prediction

Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India will face off against Australia in their first match on July 29 (today) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Eight countries will participate in the T20 format at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. India is placed along with Australia, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

After winning the WODI World Cup earlier this year, the Australian team will be trying to win another championship. On the other hand, India will be trying to put up a fight against a full-strength Australian team. The Women in Blue are riding high on confidence after a fantastic series victory in both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Head-to-Head Records:

In the T20I format, India and Australia have played 23 matches. In that Australia has won 16 matches and India has won 6, with one match ending in a tie.

India vs Australia Probable 11:

India:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Australia:

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Who will win today's match?

It is a known fact that Australia has a good record against India in the T20I format. However, India is looking confident to open the Commonwealth Games journey with a win. As per Google predictions, Australia has an 82% probability of winning against India