Birmingham: As the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 draws to a close, India ended its campaign on fourth place in the medal tally. India finished fourth in standings with 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and a total of 61 medals.

On the final day of the games, India secured four gold, one silver and a bronze medal. Even though India couldn't surpass their medal tally from the Gold Coast Games, it has been an excellent performance by the Indian Contingent in the 2022 edition of the games.

Earlier in the day, the Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the games as they secured 6 medals (three Gold, one Silver, two Bronze) in the six categories with only mixed doubles missing out.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal of the day by beating seasoned Canadian Michelle Li in straight sets 21-15, 21-13. This was also the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words. Hoping to meet him soon,” PV Sindhu told ANI.

Later, Lakshya Sen also won a gold medal in the men’s singles category. He showed grit to come from behind to beat the in-form Malaysian Tze Yong Ng in three sets 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted to congratulate Lakshya Sen for winning a gold medal in the men's singles final category.

The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2022

India got another gold medal in the men's doubles as the Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pair won India its third successive badminton gold of the day. The Indian duo defeated England's Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the final on Monday. They managed to ward off the English challenge by 21-15, 21-13.

While Australia ended India's gold medal dream in the men's hockey finals at the Commonwealth Games. Australia won the match 7-0, leaving India to take home a silver.

Also Read: Breaking: Death Threat Given to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Police WhatsApp, Probe Begins