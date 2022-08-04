CWG2022 Day 6 Highlights: India Wins Historic Medals In High Jump, Judo and Squash

Aug 04, 2022, 10:41 IST
India's medal count continues at the CWG2022. On day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, India secured five medals and assured another three medals. With this, India won a total of 18 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze.

In judo, Tulika Maan earned a silver medal after losing to Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the +78kg final.

Saurav Ghosal defeated England's James Willstrop in the men's singles squash to claim India's first singles medal at the CWG. He won the bronze medal.

Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, won a bronze in athletics. This is India's first high jump medal in the CWG.

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh won bronze medals in the men's 109 kg and 109+ kg weightlifting divisions, respectively.

Boxers Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg), and Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg) reached the semi-finals, ensuring India three more medals.

On the other hand, Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost in the quarter-finals of the light middleweight division, while Ashish Kumar lost in the quarter-finals of the light heavyweight division.


