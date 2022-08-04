CWG2022 Day 6 Highlights: India Wins Historic Medals In High Jump, Judo and Squash

India's medal count continues at the CWG2022. On day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, India secured five medals and assured another three medals. With this, India won a total of 18 medals, including 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze.

In judo, Tulika Maan earned a silver medal after losing to Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the +78kg final.

Congratulations👏🏻 Tulika Maan!



You won the hearts with this silver medal 🥈 in Judo at #CWG2022.



This win is a result of your persistence & dedication, keep Shining. We are proud of you. Best wishes for your future endeavours.#Cheer4India #TeamIndia#YuvaShakti #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Zy9jJn0Dsd — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) August 3, 2022

Saurav Ghosal defeated England's James Willstrop in the men's singles squash to claim India's first singles medal at the CWG. He won the bronze medal.

Congratulations to @SauravGhosal for creating history!



You have made the country proud with this first ever singles medal 🥉win at #CommonWealthGames in squash.



Your success will inspire youth to take up sports. Best wishes.#Cheer4India #TeamIndia#YuvaShakti #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/MI0Dut7Bju — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) August 3, 2022

Tejaswin Shankar, a high jumper, won a bronze in athletics. This is India's first high jump medal in the CWG.

Winning a Medal in high jump is very rare but @TejaswinShankar becomes the 1st ever Indian to win a high jump medal at the #Commonwealthgames with a solid jump of 2.22 meter at the @birminghamcg22 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mA6W1PTL6d — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2022

Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh won bronze medals in the men's 109 kg and 109+ kg weightlifting divisions, respectively.

Gurdeep Singh wins the 🥉 at @birminghamcg22 in the 109 + KG Category. That’s medal no. 10 for team 🇮🇳 in weightlifting 🏋️‍♂️! Upwards and onwards… #ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TTZRemPpOd — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022

Boxers Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg), and Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg) reached the semi-finals, ensuring India three more medals.

On the other hand, Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost in the quarter-finals of the light middleweight division, while Ashish Kumar lost in the quarter-finals of the light heavyweight division.