CWG2022 Day 1 Results: Indian Athletes Lead In Hockey, Swimming, Badminton and Table Tennis

Indian athletes started expelling their talent from the first day of the Commonwealth Games. India gains the lead in Badminton, Table Tennis, Hockey, and Swimming. In Cycling and Cricket, India did not open their account.

Here are the highlights from the first day of the Commonwealth Games :

Women's Cricket:

Women's cricket made its debut at the Commonwealth Games. In the first match, India lost by three wickets to Australia. Indian players set Australia a target of 155 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana played the captain's innings. She scored 52 runs off 34 balls, including eight fours and one six. Opener Shafali missed her half-century by two runs. In 33 balls, she hit 48 runs, including 9 fours.

Chasing the target, the Indian bowlers collapsed the Australian batting line. At that point, Australia was 49 /5 and it seemed the match was under Indian players' control. However, Gardener and Grace Harris changed the game in their favor. Gardener remained unbeaten on 53 and Grace Harris scored 37 runs off 20 balls. Renuka Sharma picked four wickets and gave 18 runs.

Badminton:

In the mixed event, India won 5-0 against Pakistan. In the men's single, Kidambi Srikanth won against Murad Ali by 21-7, and 21-12. In the women's single, PV Sindhu won against Shahzad by 21-7, and 21-6.

Satwik and Chirag defeated Ali and Irfan Saeed by 21-12, and 21-9 in the men's doubles event. On the other hand, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Shahzad-Ghazala by 21-4 and 21-5 in the women's double event.

Table Tennis:

The Indian women's table tennis team registered their second victory on day 1 of the Commonwealth Games as they defeated Fiji in group 3 and advanced to the quarter-finals. The Indian team registered a 3-0 clean sweep, with Manika Bat and Sreeja Akula and the duo of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula winning their games without losing a set.

Swimming:

Srihari Nataraj entered the semi-finals in the 100m backstroke event. He finished the race in 54.68 seconds and finished second.

Hockey:

In the league match against India and Ghana, India defeated Ghana by 5-0.