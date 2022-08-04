CWG 2022 Women's Cricket: Teams That Qualified For Semi-Finals
In the final group stage match, India defeated Barbados by 100 runs and qualified to the Commonwealth Games Semi- finals
Chasing the target of 163 runs, Barbados were bowled out for 62/8 in their 20 Overs. Renuka Singh (4-0-10-4) of India claimed her second consecutive four-wicket haul at the Games, collapsing the Barbadian batting order in the must-win match for both sides.
Indian batters, Shafali Verma (43 off 26), Jemimah Rodrigues (56* off 46), and Deepti Sharma (34* off 28), help India to post 162/4 in 20 Overs.
A fantastic victory for #TeamIndia.
They win by 100 runs and advance into the semi-finals at the #CWG2022 👏👏
Scorecard - https://t.co/upMpWogmIP #INDvBAR #B2022 pic.twitter.com/uH6u7psVmG
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 3, 2022
With two victories out of three matches in Group A, India has qualified for the semifinals, while Australia is the table topper in Group A and has already advanced to the semifinals. On the other hand, New Zealand and England have both advanced to the semi-finals in Group B.
Also Read: CWG2022 Day 6 Highlights: India Wins Historic Medals In High Jump, Judo and Squash
The winner of today's Group B match between England and New Zealand will face India in the semi-finals on August 6.
The bronze medal match between the semi-final losers and the final match will be played on August 7.