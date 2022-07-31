CWG 2022: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold In Mens 67kg Final

The medal rush from the sport of weightlifting continued for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a gold in the men's 67kg category. This is India's second gold medal of the campaign after ace lifter Mirabai Chanu kept her promise and delivered a gold on Saturday. Jeremy created a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch event, by picking up 140 kg.

He lifted a total of 160kg in the clean and jerk segment to finish with a grand total of 300kg, which is also a new CWG record.