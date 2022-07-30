CWG 2022: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj is One Step Away From Winning Medal

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of the men's 100m backstroke event after recording 54:55 seconds in the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games. The 21-year-old placed fourth in the semi-final heat 2 race and seventh overall on Saturday.

The Bengaluru native will now aim to win the medal on Sunday. If he wins he will become the second Indian swimmer to win a Commonwealth Games medal since Prasanta Karmakar's historic bronze medal in the para-swimming event at the Delhi CWG in 2010.

Srihari is the fourth Indian swimmer to qualify for a CWG final, following Sandeep Sejwal and Viradhawal Khade in 2010 and Sajan Prakash in 2018.

However, seasoned Sajan Prakash and debutant Kushagra Rawat failed to advance to the semi-final of their events respectively. On the other hand, Pieter Coetze of South Africa, was the fastest swimmer in both semi-finals, clocking 53.67s on day one of the tournament.