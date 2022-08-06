CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana Betters Own Record, Becomes First Indian To Achieve This

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games Cricket semi-final match against India and England, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana smashed fifty on Saturday and shatter her own record. This is Smriti Mandhana's second fifty in CWG Birmingham games, following an important knock against Pakistan.

Indian opener took just 23 balls to reach her half-century, however, she got out on 61 runs. Mandhana had done her job and laid a solid foundation for the remaining batters to build on.

She broke her own record and become the first Indian woman to score the fastest fifty. She also becomes the first Indian to score fifty in T20I powerplay. So far, Smriti Mandhana is the highest run score in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Smriti Mandhana today:-



•Fastest fifty for India in T20I.

•Fastest fifty in women's T20I KOs.

•Become first Indian women to score fifty in T20I powerplay.

•Fastest fifty in this CWG 2022.

•Most runs, most fifties, most 4s, most 6s in this CWG 2022.



Genius. pic.twitter.com/4lMA0cVlWt — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2022