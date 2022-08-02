CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver In Judo 48 Kg Final

Shushila Devi Likmabam won silver in the women's judo 48kg final. She had defeated Harriet Bonface in the quarterfinal. In Semifinals, Shushila defeated Priscilla Morand of Mauritius. Sushila was in for a gold finish but lost in the hands of South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the final. This is her second medal at the Commonwealth Games after she won silver at Glasgow in 2014.

She won a silver medal at the Hong Kong Asia Open in 2018 and 2019. She played well in many events ranging from local to Commonwealth games. Likmabam Dinit, uncle of Sushila was also an international Judo player.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness after Shushila has won Silver Medal. He tweeted, "Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours." Here is the tweet.

Other celebrities also tweeted on Shushila Devi Likmabam winning silver at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Heartiest congratulations to Sushila Devi on wining silver medal at the #CWG2022 in Judo. Top notch performance by a phenomenal player!

Well done champion!! pic.twitter.com/g2LdBUvLcY — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) August 1, 2022

Real Gold brings Silver home 🥈🇮🇳 Sushila Devi clinches Silver Medal in the #Judo🥋 event after putting up a good technical fight against her opponent in #CWG22. Well done champ 💪💪 India is Proud of your achievement. #Cheer4India#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/uCiLyYceYG — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) August 1, 2022

Exceptional performance Sushila Devi Likmabam! Congratulations India on the silver medal! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oVwhKLQ5eV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 1, 2022

Real Gold brings Silver home 🥈🇮🇳 Sushila Devi clinches Silver Medal in the #Judo🥋 event after putting up a good technical fight against her opponent in #CWG22. Well done champ 💪💪 India is Proud of your achievement. #Cheer4India#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/uCiLyYceYG — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) August 1, 2022

Also Read: Accident At CWG 2022: England Cyclist Matt Walls Injured