CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins First Gold In Women’s Singles

Aug 08, 2022, 15:40 IST
BIRMINGHAM| CWG 2022: India's badminton star PV Sindhu won her maiden  Commonwealth Singles gold medal defeating Canada's Michelle Li The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena.    

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval.The crowd sensed a comeback from  Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross court winner.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final. 

This is her third medal in the Commonwealth games after winning a silver and a bronze in singles from the 2018 and 2014 editions. Earlier, Sindhu beat Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute semifinal contest. 

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in badminton on Sunday.

Check out PV Sindhu's winning moment here in video shared by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on his Twitter handle.


