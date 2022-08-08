CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins First Gold In Women’s Singles

BIRMINGHAM| CWG 2022: India's badminton star PV Sindhu won her maiden Commonwealth Singles gold medal defeating Canada's Michelle Li The world number seven from India outplayed her 13th ranked opponent 21-15, 21-13 in front of a packed crowd at the NEC arena.

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval.The crowd sensed a comeback from Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross court winner.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final.

This is her third medal in the Commonwealth games after winning a silver and a bronze in singles from the 2018 and 2014 editions. Earlier, Sindhu beat Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute semifinal contest.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in badminton on Sunday.

